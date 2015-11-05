By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 5 Shake Shack Inc,
known for its antibiotic-free hamburgers and indulgent sides, on
Thursday said third-quarter sales at established restaurants
jumped more than expected.
The New York-based chain, founded by celebrity restaurateur
Danny Meyer, said same-restaurant sales were up 17.1 percent,
easily topping analysts' average call for a rise of 10.6
percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Those sales include the results from just 16 domestic
company-operated units open for 24 months or longer. The company
has 41 company-operated U.S. shops and 75 total.
Critics worry that the chain's explosive same-store sales
growth, a gauge of restaurant performance, will fade as it
expands beyond very dense urban areas.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)