Nov 9 Shake Shack Inc, known for indulgent antibiotic-free hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard shakes, on Wednesday said profits more than doubled, sending shares up 8.1 percent in extended trading.

Shake Shack net income of $3.8 million, or 15 cents per share, from net income of $1.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares jumped $2.68 to $35.94 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)