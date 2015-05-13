BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces early redemption of 5.85 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
May 13 Hamburger chain Shake Shack Inc reported a 56 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as increasingly health-conscious U.S. customers opted for its hormone- and antibiotic-free burgers.
The company reported a $12.7 million net loss attributable to Shake Shack, or $1.06 per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, compared with a profit of $1.1 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $37.8 million from $24.2 million. (Reporting by Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel in El Salvador
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc announces the closing of the acquisition of Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: