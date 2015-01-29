Jan 29 Growth-hungry investors are lining up for
shares of burger chain Shake Shack, which plans to
price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market
closes on Thursday.
The IPO market lately has been particularly fruitful for
so-called fast-casual chains such as Shake Shack rival Habit
Restaurants Inc and others that hope to replicate the
red-hot growth of burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
.
Preliminary demand on Wednesday prompted Shake Shack to
raise its expected IPO price to a range of $17 to $19 per share
from between $14 and $16.
Shake Shack, which traces its beginnings to a hot dog cart
in a public park in New York City, has 63 restaurants, with more
than half outside the United States. Customers in Manhattan and
Chicago often wait in long lines to get a taste of its rich
milkshakes and hormone- and antibiotic-free burgers.
"It's a cult," said Bob Goldin, an executive vice president
at consulting firm Technomic.
The chain attracts a relatively affluent clientele, which
spends roughly $30 for a meal for two. That is significantly
more than what diners spend at struggling fast-food giant
McDonald's Corp, whose shares have languished as its
business has struggled.
Shake Shack's challenge, Goldin and other experts said, is
not to expand too quickly. Ubiquity, they said, often works
against cult chains.
Shake Shack, founded by New York restaurateur Daniel Meyer
in 2001, waited five years to open its second restaurant.
In filings, it said it planned to open 10 U.S.,
company-operated restaurants each year and that it could
eventually grow to at least 450 locations.
When Chipotle went public in 2006, it had almost 500 U.S.
restaurants. The chain is known for its simple, customizable
food made from antibiotic-free meats and fresh produce.
Investors love Chipotle's rapid growth. The company had
roughly 1,700 U.S. restaurants at last count and is known for
cranking out ever-higher unit sales without increasing costs.
While Shake Shack has been slower to add restaurants, its
domestic average annual sales of $5 million per location for
2013 were about double Chipotle's current level of more than
$2.4 million.
Shake Shack's Manhattan shops brought in an average of $7.4
million, while those outside the city generated about $3.8
million.
Since the vast majority of future Shacks will be outside
Manhattan, the company forecast average unit revenue in the $2.8
to $3.2 million range.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)