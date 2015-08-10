Aug 10 Hamburger chain Shake Shack Inc,
known for its indulgent hormone- and antibiotic-free burgers,
rich shakes and crinkle-cut french fries, on Monday reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, sending its
shares up almost 8 percent.
The New York-based company founded by celebrity chef Danny
Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, said sales at
established restaurants soared 12.9 percent in the second
quarter, far exceeding analysts call for a rise of 8.6 percent,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Shake Shack's same restaurant sales include domestic
company-operated Shacks opened for 24 months or longer.
Net income was $1.1 million, or 8 cents per share. Excluding
items, Shake Shack earned 9 cents per share, on total revenue of
$48.5 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 3 cents per share
and revenue of $42.8 million.
Shares in the company, which went public on Jan. 30 with an
IPO offering price of $21, were trading at $76 in extended
trading on Monday.
