By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 10 A case in which pop star
Shakira's 2010 hit single "Loca" was found to be an illegal copy
of a Dominican songwriter's work came crashing down on Monday
when a U.S. judge said the songwriter had lied to the court and
the cassette tape on which his claims were based is a fake.
" here was a basic issue of fraud in the trial," said U.S.
District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan, dismissing the
copyright infringement case against Sony/ATV Latin and Sony/ATV
Discos.
Last August, Hellerstein ruled that Shakira's
Spanish-language chart topper, and another song by a Dominican
rapper known as El Cata, illegally ripped off a recording by
Ramon Arias Vasquez called "Loca con su Tiguere." The judge
found the Sony units liable for distributing the
infringing songs.
New York-based Mayimba Music, which owns the rights to
Arias' work, sued Sony in 2012.
On Monday, Hellerstein said new evidence brought to his
attention by Sony offered "competent and substantial proof" that
the cassette on which Arias allegedly recorded the song, which
had been used to register a U.S. copyright, was not made in 1998
as claimed. Hellerstein said he has lost faith in Arias'
testimony.
A representatives for Mayimba and its lawyers declined to
comment on Monday's ruling.
Sony's attorney, Barry Slotnick, said, "We're very pleased
and gratified on behalf of Sony and the real writers, El Cata
and Shakira."
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Frances Kerry)