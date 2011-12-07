* Costs to drop to $6.5 million per well - CEO

* Three new sand mines to come online by 2012

* Bakken drilling days reduced to 16 (Adds quotes, details)

NEW YORK, Dec 7 Well drilling and completion costs in North Dakota's Bakken prospect will likely drop in the coming years because of better design, new drilling technology and new sand mines, an executive with Whiting Petroleum (WLL.N) said on Wednesday.

The cost of new wells will drop from the current $8.3 million per well to $7.3 million and later to $6.5 million, James Volker, CEO of Whiting, one of the major exploration companies operating in the Bakken, said in an address to a Wells Fargo conference.

This is down from the $10 million Whiting spent on each well when it started drilling in Bakken's Sanish Fields, he added.

Volker said his company has reduced the number of drilling days in a Bakken well, which boosted cost reductions.

"We drill wells on paper," he said referring to gains made during the design phase.

Analysts say it now takes 15 to 16 days to drill a well in the Bakken prospect, half as long as it took a year ago.

Bakken costs had escalated in recent months due to a shortage of the sand which is used in the hydraulic fracturing process to keep well fractures, or fracks, open.

Regional suppliers say the cost of sand has doubled in recent months to 40 cents per ton.

This is a problem Volker says is nearing its end as he expects three major sand operations to come online in the region by the end of 2012.

The Bakken shale prsopect pushed North Dakota's oil production above 464,000 barrels per day in September. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Jim Marshall)