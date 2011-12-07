Dec 7 Well drilling and completion costs in North Dakota's Bakken prospect will likely drop in the coming years because of better design, new drilling technology and new sand mines, an executive with Whiting Petroleum (WLL.N) said on Wednesday.

The cost of new wells will drop from the current $8.3 million per well to $7.3 million and later to $6.5 million, James Volker, CEO of Whiting, one of the major exploration companies operating in the Bakken, said in an address to a Wells Fargo conference. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)