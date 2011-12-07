Dec 7 Well drilling and completion costs in
North Dakota's Bakken prospect will likely drop in the coming
years because of better design, new drilling technology and new
sand mines, an executive with Whiting Petroleum (WLL.N) said on
Wednesday.
The cost of new wells will drop from the current $8.3
million per well to $7.3 million and later to $6.5 million,
James Volker, CEO of Whiting, one of the major exploration
companies operating in the Bakken, said in an address to a
Wells Fargo conference.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)