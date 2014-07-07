(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 7 Exploring for oil and gas is like
gambling: it's all about playing probabilities, and using
technology and skill to improve the odds.
Until a well is bored into the ground - possibly thousands
of feet below the surface, at a cost of millions or even tens of
millions of dollars - it is impossible to know for sure whether
it will find hydrocarbons in commercially producible quantities.
Some exploratory wells prove to be "dry holes" or "dusters".
Others find some useful oil or gas but often in only modest
amounts. Only a few turn out to be "elephants". Success in the
exploration business depends on maximising the number of
profitable elephants while minimising the number of costly
dusters.
Exploration companies spend a fortune on seismic, gravity
and magnetic surveys, as well as acquiring old well records and
employing massive computers to crunch all the resulting data to
improve their odds of finding large accumulations of oil or gas,
a process known in the industry as "de-risking".
Some of the world's fastest supercomputers are owned and
operated by companies such as ENI, Total, BP and Saudi Aramco to
help search for oil and gas, and are run by some of the world's
brightest mathematicians and scientists.
Oilfield services companies such as Schlumberger,
Halliburton and Baker Hughes offer incredible data
interpretation and visualisation software to help other firms
decide where to drill.
In the end, though, the only way to prove the oil or gas is
really there is to hire a drilling rig and wait nervously until
it reaches the target depth. With the best preparation in the
world, there remains a large element of luck.
But the shale revolution has considerably improved the odds.
Conventional production targeted small, discrete and
hard-to-find accumulations. Shale production, by contrast,
targets formations which stretch continuously over tens of
thousands of square kilometres.
MAKING PETROLEUM
Hydrocarbons occur naturally over large parts of the
planet's surface. But finding them in sufficient concentrations
to make them worth producing is far harder.
Oil and gas are the remains of long-dead organisms, which
have been buried and transformed into hydrocarbons through the
action of bacteria and heat.
Most organic material is broken down on the surface of the
planet in the presence of air by bacteria and returned to the
atmosphere in the form of carbon dioxide.
But a small proportion, perhaps no more than 1-2 percent, is
buried before it can decompose fully. The buried material is
broken down by specialised bacteria without oxygen into a rich
chemical stew.
As the material is buried deeper and deeper, it is gently
cooked by heat in the earth's crust - most of which comes from
the natural decay of uranium and other radioactive materials
below the surface.
The deeper the chemical broth is buried, the hotter it gets.
At about 60 degrees Celsius, it starts to be converted into
heavy oil. As burial depth increases and temperature continues
to rise, the larger oil molecules are cracked and only light
oils and natural gas (methane) are produced. Beyond 170 degrees
Celsius, only gas is formed. Beyond 225 degrees, gas formation
stops and only graphite (solid carbon) is found.
Oil and gas are both less dense than water, so, unless
stopped for some reason, they tend to migrate upwards to the
surface, where they evaporate. Most of the oil and gas that has
ever been produced has been lost in this way.
Small amounts of oil and gas from surface seeps in the
Middle East and China have been used for almost 3,000 years.
Only in the last 150 years, however, have petroleum producers
drilled below ground to locate pockets of oil and gas that got
trapped and bring them to the surface.
IMPROVING THE ODDS
Geologists refer to the process by which petroleum is
produced and migrates below ground as a "total petroleum
system". Understanding the petroleum system, coupled with
improvements in seismic surveying and computer technology, has
made finding oil and gas much more scientific.
But it still remains hard. To appreciate how hard, think of
the conditions that must be fulfilled to find a large pool of
concentrated oil or gas. For anyone with a mathematical mind,
multiply up the probabilities.
First the organic matter must have been buried quickly
before it can decompose fully. The most favourable environment
is on the floor of an ancient sea, lake, river or estuary -
where oxygen levels tend to be low and there is lots of silting
so dead animals and plants are buried swiftly.
Second the organic material, once covered, must be buried to
a sufficient depth and temperature for conversion to oil and gas
to begin, but not too deep, or the oil and gas will be lost.
The most favourable environment is one of the planet's giant
sedimentary basins, where the basement rocks are covered by
thousands, sometimes tens of thousands, of metres of thick
sediments laid down over thousands of years.
Sedimentary basins cover about 70 percent of the planet's
surface, and all are potentially prospective for oil and gas to
some extent. But the best source rocks for oil and gas are
marine and lacustrine shales formed on the bottom of ancient
seas and lakes.
Until the shale revolution, oil and gas could not be
produced directly from shale. The pores in the rock were too
small and too poorly connected with one another to allow the oil
and gas to flow through the shale to a well.
That leads to the third set of conditions. Exploration
companies needed to find areas where the oil and gas had
produced in a source rock, such as shale, then migrated to a
porous reservoir rock, before becoming trapped by another layer
of dense rock or a naturally occurring fault so it did not seep
to the surface and evaporate.
Critically, the source rock, migration pathway, reservoir
rock, and trap, must be found together and in the correct
geological sequence. This combination of circumstances is
extremely rare.
But shale is both the source of the petroleum and the trap
(because it is so impermeable). Rather than hunting for small
pools of oil and gas trapped by faults or rock seals, shale
producers can go straight to the source.
NOT QUITE SO HARD
Finding oil and gas in shale formations is easier than
conventional exploration, but it is still not easy to produce.
Some shales have been buried too shallow or too deep. In
others, the organic content is too low. Some are too clayey and
do not fracture well. Or the fractures extend in the wrong
direction and allow the oil and gas to escape away from the
well.
Shale formations can be quite variable even over quite small
distances of a few hundred metres or a kilometre.
Producing oil and gas is not just a case of finding a
sedimentary basin with a layer or marine or lacustrine shale,
drilling to depth and then turning on the high-pressure pumps.
Successful exploration and production companies increasingly
rely on seismic surveys and oil field visualisation software, as
well as experience, to identify the areas which are likely to be
most productive and cost effective (known as "sweetspots").
Conventional and unconventional oil and gas are often found
in the same areas. Shale formations in North Dakota and Texas
were the source of much of the conventional petroleum produced
in both states over the last 80 years.
In general, however, shale oil and gas should be differently
and more broadly distributed than conventional fields. The
prospect of finding, and producing, oil and gas in areas which
have not previously been put into commercial production is what
makes shale technology truly revolutionary.
The combination of horizontal drilling and hydraulic
fracturing mean that oil and gas can be produced from many more
formations than before, in many more areas.
Not all these formations will prove technically and
economically feasible. Shale formations must compete with one
another, and with conventional oil and gas fields, in terms of
the cost of production. Some shales will prove too expensive to
produce.
But the shale revolution has dramatically increased the
range of production possibilities, and will broaden the
petroleum industry to include new companies and new countries,
and that's what makes shale such a revolutionary and disruptive
force.