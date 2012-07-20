* New guar supplies come to U.S. market
* Guar prices now at $5 a pound, half the levels in May
* Halliburton has four months of supply in stock
* Indian imports at risk as farmers slow guar sowing
By Selam Gebrekidan
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. oil and gas drillers are
finally catching a break from the surging cost of a tiny seed at
the heart of the nation's oil and natural gas bonanza.
Prices over the last few weeks have more than halved for
guar gum, which thickens the slurry of water, sand and chemicals
pumped into wells during the hydraulic fracturing process used
to tap oil and gas from unconventional shale plays.
This about-face from a surprise quadrupling of prices during
the first five months of 2012 came after top buyer Halliburton
Co amassed a four-month "strategic reserve" and
suppliers that had been sitting on last year's stocks unleashed
them on the market.
Guar spiked to $12 per pound in the second quarter but has
since dropped to $5, Baker Hughes, North America's
third-largest fracking-services provider, said on Friday. FTS
International, another top oil-service company in North America,
had pegged the second-quarter peak at $14 a pound.
The price jump caused earnings for oil services companies to
tumble and threatened to stall the U.S. energy boom. Now,
however, the industry is getting some relief.
"It looks like there's plenty of guar out there, and the
market is starting to balance itself," said David Pursell,
managing director of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
This price drop may cut costs by nearly $100 million a month
for big oil-service companies. For example, Halliburton, the
leading fracking services provider, uses 12 million to 14
million pounds of guar a month, according to Barclays estimates.
"When you consider the market drivers for guar, there is
reason to believe the downward pricing trend will continue,"
Baker Hughes Chief Executive Officer Martin Craighead said
during his company's second-quarter earnings call on Friday.
However, it is probably too soon for most companies to
benefit from the decline. Baker Hughes said its third-quarter
margins would suffer until it uses up the guar inventory it
bought during the price spike.
Concerns also remain that supplies will run short early next
year. The United States imports 98 percent its guar from India,
where farmers have not planted as much of the crop as they did
last year, although they hope to increase guar acreage by a
third.
This ebb and flow of supplies, and the volatility it has
brought to the cost of producing shale oil and gas may affect
hopes for energy independence in the United States, the world's
top crude oil consumer.
SOARING PRICES
The crop's explosive rise this year was the most dramatic
among the many specialized components in fracking. Sand and
ceramics prices, also key inputs, have risen at a smaller clip.
Besides being an integral part of fracking, guar is widely used
in the food industry.
Companies that provide fracking services to oil producers
felt the pain most keenly. In April, Halliburton CEO David Lesar
called attention to the price volatility that resulted from
tight supplies, saying it is "the fastest-moving commodity price
that I have ever seen."
However, Halliburton itself probably contributed to the
rally by embarking on an aggressive and successful campaign to
build up a private stockpile that would protect it from future
supply gaps.
"We have about four months of inventory of guar in our
warehouses," Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum said in June.
"We're not using that ... It is sitting there, but we had built
that up, and of course we're buying the current guar in the spot
market."
In the week following Halliburton's statement, prices fell
for the first time this year, quickly halving their value within
six weeks, according to data from Agra Informa.
"Not long after (Halliburton) completed its strategic
reserve buildup, a large quantity of guar entered the market,
reducing the potential for a short squeeze in guar this fall,"
Barclays analyst James West said in a note.
Baker Hughes, however, said it had replaced 5 percent of its
guar use with another gel it developed in its labs and hoped to
double that in the second half of this year.
"While (the drop in guar prices) could be good news in the
near term, guar is still a farmed product, and we could not
continue to subject our customers, nor our income statement, to
this uncertainty," CEO Craighead said.
INDIA A KEY SUPPLIER
Still, the U.S. energy industry remains heavily dependent on
Indian imports since many guar substitutes -- such as cellulose
gum derived from cotton fiber -- have not proven as successful.
"Nobody has come up with something synthetic that works as
well," says Calvin Trostle, an expert on the legume with the
Texas AgriLife Research & Extension Center in Lubbock, Texas.
Imports from India jumped 60 percent in the first five
months of the year from a year earlier, according to customs
data.
Any hiccups in India's crop could quickly make guar costly
again. After an early start to their planting season in May,
Indian farmers have slowed sowing of guar because they were
disappointed by scant monsoon rains, according to official state
reports.
In mid-July, only 741,000 hectares (1.83 million acres) of
land were seeded with guar in India's northern Rajasthan state
-- home to 80 percent of the nation's harvest -- compared with
1.3 million hectares a year earlier.
Farmers have until mid-August to catch up, and they plan to
sow a third more land with guar this year than in 2011. The
Indian commodity markets regulator, which banned guar futures
trading in March, plans to re-list the contracts once it
ascertains the volume of crops planted in the country this year.
The final output, however, will not be clearly known until
harvests start in October and November.
