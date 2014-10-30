By David Randall
| NEW YORK, Oct. 30
NEW YORK, Oct. 30 Plummeting oil prices are
pushing some of the small-cap companies which flourished as part
of the U.S. shale energy boom close to their breaking point,
while also prompting some well-known fund managers to
aggressively buy energy stocks.
Concerns about slowing growth in Europe and a stronger
dollar have helped push the price of light crude oil down about
25 percent since June to about $82 a barrel, creeping closer to
the average marginal cost of crude production of about $73 a
barrel for U.S. onshore work, according to a research note from
Baird Equity Research. Those declines have sent the SIG Oil
Exploration and Production index down 21.2 percent over the last
three months.
"The market is selling all of these companies, even if it's
clear that $75 a barrel oil is not going to affect every company
the same," said Mike Breard, an analyst who works on the Hodges
Small-Cap fund, part of Dallas-based Hodges Capital.
It's a sudden turnabout for an industry that appears to be a
victim of its own success. The high price of oil over the last
decade was largely behind the push to mine shale oil through
fracking, a controversial technique that uses high pressure to
capture gas and oil trapped in deep rock.
Fracking has helped the U.S. become among the world's
largest oil producers and led to concern that there is now an
oversupply of crude. Production in the U.S. is on pace to add a
record 1.1 million barrels a day in 2014, and another 963,000 in
2015, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Already, the share price of small-cap shale oil companies
such as Forest Oil has fallen below $1 as a result of high debt
levels. Analysts now say that with the price of oil now close to
the point where it's no longer profitable to drill, small-cap
energy stocks laden with high costs and little cash on their
balance sheets could prove vulnerable to further price declines
and may become acquisition targets if oil stays below $75 a
barrel for six months or more.
Shares of Halcon Resource Corp, a $1.2 billion market cap
company which produces oil and natural gas primarily in Texas
and North Dakota, for example, have fallen 48 percent over the
last three months. The company's shares, which traded at
approximately $3.10 late Wednesday, could fall below $1 if oil
falls below $75 a barrel, largely because those lower prices
would result in a funding gap of $614 million for its 2015
fiscal year, according to Goldman Sachs estimates. The company
did not respond to a request for comment.
Goodrich Petroleum, a $366 million market cap company which
operates mainly in the Tuscaloosa Marine shale in Louisiana and
Mississippi, has seen its shares fall almost 60 percent over the
last three months, largely as a result of the high costs of
drilling at the site.
"This is an $85 a barrel stock," said David Deckelbaum, an
analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, meaning that the company
looks attractive only if the commodity remains above that price.
Even among the broad declines, some funds are finding what
they see as bargains.
Breard, the Hodges analyst, said that his fund has been
adding to its position in Matador Resources Corp, a $1.7 billion
market cap company whose operations are primarily focused in
Texas's Eagle Ford shale and the Permian Basin. The company,
which announced on October 14th that it had recently completed a
new well in a company record 7.4 days, is one of the
best-managed companies in the industry, which will give it the
option to acquire leases or its rivals if prices continue to
decline, Breard said.
Bill Costello, a co-portfolio manager of the Westwood Small
Cap Value fund, said that his firm has been adding to positions
in companies such as $1.8 billion market cap Bonanza Creek
Energy and $830 million market cap Synergy Resources Corp that
have stronger balance sheets that could allow them to withstand
oil prices below $75 per barrel for up to nine months. It has
been selling its position in $412 million market cap Rex Energy,
meanwhile, out of concern that its balance sheet is not as
strong as the fund's other holdings.
Costello, who is not convinced that the long-term price of
oil will remain below $85, now has an overweight position in
energy in his fund.
"We think that this is more or less a temporary decline in
prices, and right now we're able to pick up companies for 30 to
40 percent less than three months ago," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and John
Pickering)