By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 12 There has always been a close
link between U.S. oil production, international prices and OPEC,
so it should come as no surprise that North America's shale
drillers find themselves locked in a battle with Saudi Arabia
over prices and market share.
Until the 1950s, the United States accounted for more than
half of all global oil production. Big finds such as Oklahoma's
Glenn Pool (1905) and the East Texas field (1930) drove oil
price changes around the rest of the world.
Since the 1970s, the United States has been a net importer,
and international prices have tended to drive changes in U.S.
exploration and production.
Drilling and output in major oil-producing states have been
closely correlated with the rise and fall in real oil prices.
And nowhere has the relationship been closer than North Dakota,
where the fortunes of its oil industry have mirrored the rise
and fall in prices, resulting in a brutal cycle of boom and
bust.
LIGHT THE FLARE
After unsuccessful exploration for almost 40 years, the
first oil was found in North Dakota in 1951, and the first well
was drilled in the now-famous Bakken formation in 1953.
The extraordinary story of the state's dogged oil pioneers
was chronicled by North Dakota State Geologist John Bluemle in a
monograph to mark the 50th anniversary of the first successful
find in 2001.
Photographer Bill Shemorry, who was there on the night of
April 4, 1951, later wrote: "When I reached the hill just west
of Wheelock I could see the glow of a fire in the sky directly
to the east" four miles further on ("Mud, sweat and oil" 1991).
Parking near the well, Shemorry recalled: "The drilling rig
and surrounding area were lighted by a huge gas flare. It was
almost as if it were daylight. The noise of the escaping gas
that fed the flare was so loud spectators had to shout to make
themselves heard."
Clarence Iverson No. 1 well, named after the landowner, went
on to produce more than half a million barrels of oil and 800
million cubic feet of natural gas over the next 28 years.
BOOMS AND BUSTS
After the initial burst of excitement, however, North Dakota
settled into a role as a niche producer, drilling around 200
wells a year and producing perhaps 50,000 barrels per day
throughout the rest of the 1950s and 1960s.
The state's first oil boom came in the late 1970s and early
1980s as a direct consequence of the Arab oil embargo (1973),
the Iranian revolution (1979) and the price increases demanded
by OPEC.
The number of new wells drilled increased from just 90 in
1972 to peak at 834 in 1981 as the real price of oil surged from
$14 to around $100 per barrel at today's prices.
But the state's oil industry fell into a deep and prolonged
depression in the 15 years of low prices that followed the crash
of 1986.
In 1989, just 188 new wells were drilled. By 1994, the
number had fallen to 111. And in 1999, it fell to just 58. (link.reuters.com/taq43w)
BAKKEN DREAMS
Even as prices and drilling fell in the 1980s and 1990s,
some of the most enterprising companies had begun to experiment
with drilling horizontal wells in the Bakken formation.
Meridian Oil drilled the first horizontal well in the Bakken
in 1987. For a few years, Bakken was the most active oil
exploration play in the state, with dozens of wells drilled each
year. "But by the end of 1995, drilling for the Bakken had
ceased and the play was over," according to Bluemle, the state
geologist.
Writing in 2001, before horizontal drilling had been
successfully coupled with hydraulic fracturing, Bluemle
speculated about the possibility of renewed production from the
Bakken. "However, for that to happen, we'd need to see the
development of a significant new technology," he wrote.
"Economic volumes of oil or gas cannot be produced using
today's technology. It was the application of an improved
technology, horizontal drilling, that spurred the short-lived
Bakken play during the late 1980s and early 1990s. But
horizontal drilling wasn't enough."
Bluemle wondered: "Perhaps some other new technology will be
developed that will allow the hydrocarbons trapped in the shale
to become mobilized and produced at economic rates. If this
happens, many wells will be drilled for the oil and gas in the
Bakken formation."
From 2005, just four years later, horizontal drilling and
hydraulic fracturing were successfully employed together to
release oil and gas trapped in the shale.
The quadrupling of oil prices between 2002 and 2012 provided
the financial incentive for another drilling boom.
And by 2013, the number of new wells drilled topped 2,000,
and daily production hit 860,000 barrels.
In August 2014, state oil production stood at more than 1.1
million barrels per day, more than 90 percent of it from the
Bakken, according to North Dakota's Department of Mineral
Resources (link.reuters.com/waq43w).
FORTUNES TOGETHER
North Dakota's oil industry and other similar shale oil
plays across the United States are the product of events and
price changes far beyond the state's own borders - and indeed
beyond North America. It is vital to remember that linkage when
thinking about the next phase of the oil price cycle.
Craig Pirrong at the University of Houston doubts that Saudi
Arabia is using a predatory pricing strategy to drive shale
producers out of business ("The Saudis: crazy like a desert
fox?" Nov 2014).
There is no evidence that Saudi Arabia is deliberately
engineering a volume or price war to stop the shale revolution
(or indeed to intensify the pressure on other oil-exporting
rivals such as Iran and Russia) rather than simply responding
rationally to protect its market share.
Yet a prolonged period of low prices and a squeeze on the
shale business may be inevitable, unless Saudi Arabia and OPEC
are willing to accept a big drop in their market share.
Past experience suggests the fortunes of the U.S. oil
industry, Saudi Arabia and OPEC are bound tightly together. Part
of the adjustment process now underway in the oil market is
likely to be a prolonged period of lower prices and a slowdown
in the growth of the U.S. shale industry.
North Dakota's Bakken has become a relatively mature play,
so this time around it might be spared the worst of the
slowdown. Drilling has slowed in some outlying counties, but in
counties at the core of play continue to report strong activity.
North Dakota's Bakken is far more cost-competitive than it
was in the 1990s thanks to technical advances and improvements
in drilling efficiency.
The shale revolution will not be reversed, and the United
States will continue to have a much bigger role in global
supply.
But some slowdown in shale growth is inevitable and will
probably come on the fringes of the Bakken and in less developed
shale oil plays, which have taken its place at the vulnerable
high-cost frontier for U.S. onshore oil exploration.
