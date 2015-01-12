(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 12 More than 22,000 wells have been
drilled in North Dakota since oil was discovered in 1951, but
over half of state production comes from around 4,000 wells
drilled since the start of 2013.
By the end of Oct 2014, there were nearly 11,900 wells
producing oil and gas in the state. The rest proved dry, or had
been shut in or plugged and abandoned as output has dwindled.
Of these producing wells, around 70 percent (8,400) are
unconventional wells drilled into the Bakken and Three Forks
formations, mostly since 2005, and they account for 95 percent
of the state's current oil output.
The remaining 30 percent (3,500) are legacy wells, mostly
from before 2005, but they account for just 5 percent of output,
according to the Department of Mineral Resources.
In fact, an even smaller number of wells contribute the
majority of output. The number of wells drilled into the Bakken
has grown rapidly so the average well is just three years old (link.reuters.com/hyv73w).
While output is initially high it declines rapidly. The
typical Bakken well produces around 1,000 barrels per day in its
first 60 days, but output halves within the first six to nine
months and continues to fall thereafter.
Daily production falls to 350 barrels at the end of the
first year, 230 barrels at the end of the second, and 195 at the
end of the third.
Before the end of the third year, a typical Bakken well will
have produced more than half of its eventual total output,
according to state regulators (link.reuters.com/fyv73w).
The combination of soaring drilling since 2009 coupled with
rapid decline rates means more than half of the state's total
output of 1.2 million barrels per day comes from the 4,000 or so
wells drilled since the start of 2013.
THE RED QUEEN
Just to keep output steady, the oil companies need to
continue drilling a large number of new wells to replace fading
output from existing ones.
The problem of decline rates and replacement drilling has
been likened by many in the peak oil community to the "Red
Queen's Race" in Lewis Carroll's "Through the Looking-Glass".
The Red Queen warns Alice: "It takes all the running you can
do, to keep in the same place. If you want to get somewhere
else, you must run at least twice as fast as that."
Peak oil experts have expressed fears that shale producers
would have to employ ever more drilling rigs and bore ever more
holes just to keep up with decline rates, and this would
ultimately become unsustainable.
In practice, however, North Dakota's shale producers have
been winning the race because they have been able increase
productivity faster than output from old wells has declined.
Drilling crews have drilled faster and spent less time
moving from one site to site and rigging up. The horizontal
section of wells has grown longer and more fracturing stages
have been performed on each well increasing output per well
substantially.
Over time, companies have identified less-productive parts
of the Bakken play and shifted rigs to concentrate on the more
productive "sweet spots".
And fracking has become smarter to concentrate on those
stages of the horizontal well which are more productive,
ignoring those which are unlikely to yield much oil.
The result in 2013 and 2014 was more new oil from the same
or fewer new wells using fewer drilling crews.
BREAKEVEN RATES
Oil production depends on a broad constellation of factors
including drilling efficiency, well productivity, decline rates
and breakeven prices.
If the Red Queen's race can be won by productivity, it can
be lost by low prices. If prices remain below breakeven rates,
drilling will slow or stop, and decline rates on old wells
become the primary drivers of future production.
There are signs this is already happening. North Dakota
needs between 140 and 155 active rigs to keep output steady
throughout the next three years, according to a presentation on
Jan 8 by the Department of Mineral Resources to legislators
working on the state budget.
The number of rigs operating in the state has fallen to 167,
down from 183 at the same point last month and 193 in October.
The number of operating rigs is likely to fall further in the
coming months as crews come to the end of existing work
programmes.
The department's projections show producers need a wellhead
price of $55 per barrel to keep state output steady at around
1.2 million barrels per day. Current wellhead prices are less
than $40 and still falling.
SIDELINING CAPITAL
In a thoughtful research note published on Sunday, analysts
at Goldman Sachs argued oil prices would need to stay "lower for
longer to keep capital sidelined."
They concluded: "we now believe WTI needs to trade near
$40/bbl for most of [the first half of 2015] to keep capital
sidelined."
The crux of the argument is that drilling would swiftly
resume if prices rise, so a fairly lengthy period of
sub-profitable trading is needed to push capital out of the
shale sector and rebalance the market.
The problem with this argument is that it likely
underestimates the impact from the rapid decline rates on last
year's shale wells.
WTI prices of around $40 per barrel imply wellhead prices in
Texas of less than $40 and prices in North Dakota of $30 or
less.
Department of Mineral Resources chief Lynn Helms has
estimated state production would drop by 170,000 to 200,000
barrels per day by the middle of the year at wellhead prices
between $25 and $35 per barrel. Even steeper falls would occur
in the second half of 2015 and in 2016 unless prices recover.
Texas' output from Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin would
also probably decline by mid-year if WTI prices fall to around
$40. The result would be an abrupt tightening of the market in
the second half of 2015 and in 2016.
The implied production profile would be highly unstable if
WTI prices continue to trade around $40 for most of the first
half of 2015.
For this reason, a modest recovery in prices before mid-year
seems more likely than allowed for by the Goldman forecast.
