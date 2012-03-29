March 29 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG is in talks with a foreign partner to help develop shale gas reserves, the company's Deputy Chief Executive Marek Karabula said on Thursday.

Karabula declined to provide specific details but said a foreign partner would bring both expertise and capital to future shale exploration and development.

"We are in contact with one foreign partner," Karabula said at a conference.

Earlier this week, PGNiG launched fresh shale gas drilling in the southeast of the country in a continued drive to tap unconventional gas, despite a recent study showing Poland's shale gas potential could be far lower than earlier forecasts.

The state-owned group holds 15 of 109 shale gas exploration licences awarded by Poland in the past few years. The European Union nation is seeking to develop shale reserves to help reduce Poland's overwhelming dependence on costly Russian supplies. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jane Baird)