(Refiles to correct garbled word order in eighth paragraph)
* Chevron to run only seismic data surveys for 12 months
* Neighbouring Bulgaria has halted shale exploration
By Radu Marinas
BUCHAREST, April 3 Chevron Corp,
responding to environmental fears over its shale gas plans in
Romania, said on Tuesday it had yet to start exploration and
would keep to seismic data surveys for 12 months while
persuading local people the technology is safe.
It would then consider beginning actual gas exploitation on
the Black Sea coast only after a further five years of
exploration.
So far protests against the major U.S. energy company's
plans have involved only some thousands of people in Romania,
where the centrist government has awarded Chevron exploration
rights for three blocks of 670,000 acres (270,000 hectares) in
Constanta province by the Black Sea last month.
It has a separate licence in the eastern county of Vaslui to
explore 1.6 million acres (647,000 hectares).
But neighbouring Bulgaria as well as France have halted all
exploration for shale deposits due to environmental concerns,
while Britain stopped drilling last year after exploration
caused a minor tremor in northwest England.
"We understand the concerns related to natural gas
exploitation from shale formations in Romania," said Tom Holst,
Country Manager Chevron for Romania.
"We believe that by presenting factual information on how
these technologies are conducted, Romanians will understand that
this natural gas is a clean source of energy and that it can be
produced safely and responsibly," Holst said in a statement.
Europe is keen to find ways to diversify its gas supplies
away from reliance on Russia but is divided on shale gas -
natural gas locked in rock formations that have been found in
abundance around the world in the past decade.
The gas is extracted by hydraulic fracturing, known as
fracking, which involves injecting water mixed with sand and
chemicals into shale at high pressures, a technique some critics
fear pollutes underground acquifiers and harms the environment.
Bulgaria banned fracking for shale oil and gas following
widespread protests and cancelled an exploration permit it had
granted to Chevron.
Holst said the planned survey in Romania would provide
safeguards.
"Such a survey will be designed and permitted to avoid areas
of high cultural value, cities and villages and sensitive
environmental habitats," Holst said.
"Only after such a survey is completed would consideration
be made to locate and permit a standard exploration well," Holst
said about Chevron's operations in Constanta.
Holst said that an exploitation project on the Black Sea
shore "would be a consideration after the exploration activity,
which is to be conducted over a five-year period."
Holst said Chevron was in the initial permitting process for
a conventional exploration well in the eastern county of Vaslui
on the border with Moldova.
Specific estimates of the size of shale gas reserves in
Romania do not exist yet, but the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) has said the joint reserves for Romanian,
Bulgarian and Hungarian shale gas was around 538 billion cubic
metres (bcm).
This would be around half of Ukraine's estimated resources.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Anthony Barker)