LONDON, Sept 25 Companies involved in exploring
for shale gas need to operate to a common standard or risk
delaying new licensing rounds for further drilling sites, a
consultancy report said on Tuesday.
Norwegian risk management firm DNV published a summary of
recommendations to shale gas companies, responding to industry
respondents who said the lack of a common standard could put a
halt to governments issuing further site licences.
Shale gas fracking, which involves injecting liquids and
chemicals into underground rock formations to retrieve trapped
gas, has revolutionised the U.S. energy landscape, but
environmental concerns have meant a more sceptical reception for
the method in Europe.
"Public acceptance is paramount to the successful permitting
and operation of shale gas projects," said Steinar Thon,
associate director at DNV, who led the recommended practice
study.
DNV said it was crucial for companies to closely monitor
fracking work and to communicate findings openly to the public,
especially in regions where shale gas production is not an
established industry.
Shale gas well developers should also carefully handle the
water and energy resources required for exploration, especially
waste water, which has been a key concern in the public debate.
Developers also need to be aware of political attitudes
which vary from country to country, and in some regions
legislation applicable to shale gas sites may have been
developed with other purposes in mind, DNV said.
"The overall objective of this recommended practice is to
establish guidelines and recommendations for the processes
required to protect the safety of people and the environment
during all phases of shale gas field development and
operations," said Remi Eriksen, chief executive of DNV Maritime
and Oil & Gas.
The consultancy has previous experience in setting standards
for energy projects, with its recommended practices on offshore
pipelines currently applied on 65 percent of all new pipeline
projects worldwide, DNV said.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Catherine Evans)