HOUSTON, April 17 The Texas House overwhelmingly
approved a bill on Friday that would give the state the
exclusive right to regulate the oil and gas industry, and gut
the power of municipalities to pass anti-fracking rules.
In Texas, the top U.S. crude producer and the birthplace of
fracking, the bill also needs to be passed by the state's Senate
and signed by the governor before it becomes law.
State lawmakers have been under pressure to halt an
incipient anti-fracking movement since November, when voters in
the town of Denton voted to outlaw the oil and gas extraction
technique behind the U.S. energy boom.
In fracking, a mixture of pressurized water, sand and
chemicals is used to unlock oil and natural gas from rock.
Operators say it is safe, but many environmental groups oppose
the practice - calling it wasteful, polluting, dirty and noisy.
Fracking was pioneered at the Barnett shale formation, where
Denton is located. Exxon Mobil Corp's XTO unit honed its
shale expertise in the natural gas-rich Barnett. Most of the
crude output in Texas comes, however, from the growing Eagle
Ford and Permian fields to the south and west.
