Oct 12 Oil companies are scrambling to drill in the Utica shale, a new, unconventional oil hub in eastern Ohio that some say has more potential than other U.S. shale plays.

Eight companies have started seeking cheap, domestic oil in the Buckeye state and secured drilling permits for more than 80 oil and gas wells since December 2009, data from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources shows.

The companies will likely use hydraulic fracturing technology, which has unlocked huge shale gas and oil reserves in fields from North Dakota to Texas, on the shale rock in Utica.

The technology involves blasting tight rock with chemical-laced water and sand, a controversial practice that fostered a boom in neighboring Pennsylvania but is subject to a moratorium in New York state.

No clear evidence exists on the potential of the play, however, as only a few wells have been drilled and no independent reserve estimates are available.

Nonetheless, the Utica shale has captured U.S. oil companies' imagination, especially since the start of the third quarter, when Chesapeake Energy Corp ( CHK.N ) called the oil and gas field "economically superior" to the Eagle Ford prospect in south Texas.

Chesapeake plans to have eight rigs operating in Utica by the end of this year and hopes to find a joint-venture partner this month. [ID:nS1E78R039]

Early in September, Hess Corp ( HES.N ) entered a $593 million joint-venture agreement with Consol Energy ( CNX.N ) to develop the latter's shale assets in the prospect. Official records show Consol obtained drilling permits for two horizontal and one vertical wells in June and August.

Anadarko ( APC.N ), among the latest entrants, acquired permits for six wells in Utica in September.

