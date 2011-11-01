NOV 1 Oil companies are scrambling to drill in the Utica shale, a new, unconventional oil hub in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania that some say has more potential than other U.S. shale plays.

Ten companies have started seeking cheap, domestic oil and gas in the Buckeye state and secured drilling permits for more than 90 oil and gas wells since August 2009, data from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources showed.

The companies will likely use hydraulic fracturing technology on the shale rock in Utica. Fracking, which involves blasting tight rock with chemical-laced water and sand, has unlocked huge shale gas and oil reserves in fields from North Dakota to Texas and fostered a boom in neighboring Pennsylvania.

No clear evidence exists on the potential of the Utica play, however, as only a few wells have been drilled and no independent reserve estimates are available.

Nonetheless, the Utica shale has captured U.S. oil companies' imagination.

Analysts at energy consultancy Bentek estimate crude oil production from the Utica shale will reach at least 150,000 to 200,000 barrels per day by 2020.

Chesapeake Energy ( CHK.N ), which has built up a large acreage position in the play over the last year and half, plans to have eight rigs operating there by the end of this year. [ID:nS1E78R039]

Oil major ExxonMobil ( XOM.N ) plans to drill its very first well in the prospect in early 2012 and Anadarko ( APC.N ) among the latest entrants, is drilling on its 300,000 acre asset there.

Early in September, Hess Corp ( HES.N ) entered a $593 million joint-venture agreement with Consol Energy ( CNX.N ) to develop the latter's shale assets in the prospect. Official records show Consol obtained drilling permits for two horizontal and one vertical wells in June and August.

Refiners are also scrambling to gain swift access to the crude. Marathon Petroleum ( MPC.N ) announced on Tuesday it is aiming to be the go-to buyer for Utica crude. [ID:nN1E79R1EY]

The following is a list of well permits the Ohio Department of Natural Resources had granted to oil companies as of the week to Oct. 16: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx Company Horizontal Vertical Status

Well Permits Well Permits xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx Chesapeake 37 32 Two horizontal wells are ( CHK.N ) producing, three are completed and

ten others have been drilled.

Chesapeake has started drilling

four other horizontal and two