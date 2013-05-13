SINGAPORE, May 13 Following is a table of planned Asian naphtha crackers and European/U.S. ethane crackers. Table 1: New naphtha/gas crackers in Asia Location Company Capacity Estimated ('000 tonnes) Completion ============================================================ Taiwan Kaohsiung CPC Corp 700 Q3 2013 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ India Dahej OPaL 1100 2014 (OPaL is 26 percent owned by ONGC, 19 percent by GAIL and 5 percent by Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC). Jamnagar Reliance 1350 2016 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ China Guangzhou CNOOC 1000 from 2014 Guangzhou Sinopec-KPC 1000 2016 Hainan Sinopec 1000 2017 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Malaysia Johor Petronas 1000 from 2016 Source: Trade/Reuters ============================================================= Table 2: Upcoming expansions in Asia Current New Capacity Country Company (in '000 tonnes) Year ================================================================ Singapore Jurong Island Shell 800 1000 2014 (The cracker is designed to use a chain of feedstock including LPG and naphtha) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Malaysia Johor Titan under study (two crackers: 206,000 and 407,000 tonnes per year) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Indonesia Java Chandra Asri 600 1000 2015 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Japan Kashima Mitsubishi Chem 490 540 H2 2013 Source: Trade/Reuters =============================================================== Table 3: Upcoming ethane crackers in USA Capacity Country Company (in '000 tonnes) Year =============================================================== USA Lyondell Basell 730 2013/2014 BASF/Fina 100 2014 INEOS 210 2014 Westlake 115 2014 Williams 275 2014 ChevronPhilips 1500 2016 ExxonMobil 1500 2016 Formosa 800 2016 Oxychem 500 from 2016 Sasol 1400 from 2016 Shell 900 from 2016 Dow 1500 2017 *Hanwha under study Source: International Chem *Source: Reuters =============================================================== Table 4: S Korean firms looking outside Asia Capacity Country Company (in '000 tonnes) Year =============================================================== Uzbekistan Lotte Chem 400 2016 (Lotte Chem will hold 24.5 percent stake in the $4B project) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Kazakhstan LG Chem 840 2016 Source: Reuters (Reporting by Seng Li Peng in Singapore, Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo: Editing by Michael Urquhart)