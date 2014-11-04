LONDON Nov 4 British shale gas explorer IGas Energy has increased its estimates of how much gas is in its shale projects following the results of an exploration well drill in northwest England, the firm said on Tuesday.

IGas said its net gas-initially-in-place estimates now range between 34 trillion cubic feet (tcf) and 263 tcf, with 147 tcf deemend the "most likely".

Previously, the firm saw the range between 15 and 172 tcf, with 102 tcf the "most likely". (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)