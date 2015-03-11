BRIEF-Aradigm reports Q4 loss per share $0.54
* Aradigm announces fourth quarter 2016 and full year financial results
March 11
* Investment advisor to CEOs pleads guilty to scheming to defraud, larceny, in New York state court
* Advisor Arun Ganguly falsely claimed ties to Winklevoss twins, others associated with Facebook founding (Reporting By Karen Freifeld)
* Clean Commodities Corp. signs agreement with Azincourt Uranium Inc. to option 70 percent of the East Preston Uranium project for $3,500,000 in project consideration and 4,500,000 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: