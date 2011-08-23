(Follows alerts)

* Q2 sales rise 19 pct to $204 mln

* Q2 earnings 17 cents per ADS

* Shares rise 6 percent in extended trade

Aug 23 Chinese Internet video games maker Shanda Games posted a jump in quarterly sales helped by strong demand for its massively multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs).

The company said it continues work at expanding the focus of its business to include the introduction of "social and mobile games" through a broad range of mobile devices and social networking sites.

Shanda Games, once a leader in China's online games market, is trying to regain the market share it lost over the last year to Tencent Holdings and NetEase.com .

For the second quarter the company, known for games such as "Mir 2" and "Woool," posted a net income of $47.2 million, or 17 cents per American Depositary Shares (ADS) -- nearly flat compared with the year-ago period.

Excluding special items, the online game developer, earned 20 cents per ADS, it said in a statement.

Quarterly sales jumped 19 percent to $204 million, helped by a 17 percent rise in sales of MMORPGs, which came in at $180.1 million and made up nearly 90 percent of total sales.

Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 17 cents per ADS, on sales of $200.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have lost about a third of their value over the last three months, were up at $5.18, in extended trade. They closed at $4.88 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)