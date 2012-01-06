HONG KONG Jan 6 Chinese machinery maker Shandong Heavy Industry Group is set to buy a controlling stake in debt-laden Italian yachtmaker Ferretti in a deal worth about $500 million, sources close to the deal said on Friday.

The deal is expected to be signed on Tuesday in Jinan, capital of China's eastern Shandong province, they told Reuters.

"The size of the deal is close to $500 million," said a source, who asked not be identified as he was not authorised to discuss the deal with the media.

Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, Oaktree Capital Management LP and Strategic Value Partners are among lenders that agreed to sell their claims to Shandong Heavy, the Financial Times reported last month.

Shandong Heavy, which makes construction and agricultural machinery, is the ultimate parent of Hong Kong and Shenzhen-listed Weichai Power Co Ltd . (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)