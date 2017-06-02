SINGAPORE, June 2 Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd
plans to apply for loans worth up to $1.26 billion
via its unit to fund the acquisition of a stake in Barrick Gold
Corp's mine in Argentina, the Chinese precious metal
producer said on Friday.
The Chinese producer's unit Shandong Gold Mining (Hong Kong)
Co Ltd would apply for the loans from offshore units of two
Chinese state-owned banks, it said in a statement.
Out of the total borrowing, $960 million would be used to
fund the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Canadian firm
Barrick's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, while the remaining
$300 million would be allocated as working capital.
In April, Shandong Gold Mining said it would acquire the
stake in the Veladero mine owned by Barrick, the world's largest
gold producer. Chinese firms have been seeking resources
overseas to expand their global footprint.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Edmund Blair)