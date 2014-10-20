Oct 20 Shandong Hiking International Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise 300.8 million yuan (49.12 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says its shares have resumed trading on Oct 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FolUli; bit.ly/1t1fOC1

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1234 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)