HONG KONG, April 11 Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had "significant doubts" about its ability to continue operating with its liabilities exceeding assets by 15.83 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) at the end of 2016.

The petroleum equipment maker, however, said it also had sufficient funds to maintain normal production and operation, but did not say for how long.

The firm said it was taking measures to reduce production costs, expand its financing channels and diversify its sources of income. Controlling shareholder Zhang Enrong will also provide financial support, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The company's shares in Hong Kong, which fell 20 percent on Monday, climbed 8.4 percent in early trade on Tuesday.

Shandong Molong said it failed to maintain effective internal controls of its financial reporting at the end of last year.

The company, along with Enrong and its general manager, are under investigation by China Securities Regulatory Commission for possible securities violations.

The company faces the possibility of being delisted from the mainland stock exchange, after reporting two straight years of losses. Last year's net loss widened to 612.5 million yuan.

