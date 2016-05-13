May 13 Shandong Realcan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.43 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 18

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3ljzOl

