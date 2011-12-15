SHANGHAI Dec 15 Chinese chemical maker Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co Ltd has sought regulatory approval for a domestic initial public offering to raise up to 6.4 billion yuan ($1 billion), the environment ministry said.

The producer of epichlorohydrin and adipic acid, used to make plastic and nylon, plans to sell as much as 100 million shares on the country's main bourse, according to a statement posted on the ministry's website on Wednesday.

Companies with operations that affect the environment, such as miners and oil refinery operators, first need to obtain clearance from the environment ministry before seeking approval from the securities regulator for IPOs, a process that could take months.

Haili Chemical aims to list on the Shanghai exchange, the country's main bourse, and has hired Hongyuan Securities as the lead underwriter, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Proceeds will be used to fund three chemical production projects worth $6.4 billion, it said.

A number of large IPOs worth billions of dollars are being added to the pipeline after smaller deals dominated this year, raising some concerns of oversupply in the market.

