JINAN, China Jan 10 Chinese machinery maker Shandong Heavy Industry Group said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a controlling stake in debt-laden Italian yachtmaker Ferretti Group to tap the 7 billion euro global yacht industry and meet growing Chinese demand for luxury goods.

"China is one of the most rapidly developing countries for the yachting sector and has great potential for the coming five to 10 years," said Ferretti Group Chairman Norberto Ferretti in a joint statement.

Shandong Heavy Chairman Tan Xuguang said the Chinese company would provide Ferretti with resources including new marketing channels and capital support to expand more effectively into emerging markets.

"Synergies between the group and Ferretti can be unleashed through the sharing of resources and industrial integration," said Tan.

Shandong Heavy, which makes construction and agricultural machinery, is the ultimate parent of Hong Kong and Shenzhen-listed diesel engine maker Weichai Power Co Ltd .

The statement said Shandong Heavy would retain Ferretti's key management team, headquarters and production bases in Italy.

Ferretti, which owns the Pershing, Riva and Ferretti Yachts brands, last year signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Shandong Heavy for a joint venture, with the aim of developing a partnership to design and sell motor yachts in greater China and other emerging markets.

The Chinese government has said it wants companies to acquire top global brands as a short cut to improving their reputations. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)