JINAN, China Jan 10 Chinese machinery
maker Shandong Heavy Industry Group said on Tuesday that it has
agreed to buy a controlling stake in debt-laden Italian
yachtmaker Ferretti Group to tap the 7 billion euro global yacht
industry and meet growing Chinese demand for luxury goods.
"China is one of the most rapidly developing countries for
the yachting sector and has great potential for the coming five
to 10 years," said Ferretti Group Chairman Norberto Ferretti in
a joint statement.
Shandong Heavy Chairman Tan Xuguang said the Chinese company
would provide Ferretti with resources including new marketing
channels and capital support to expand more effectively into
emerging markets.
"Synergies between the group and Ferretti can be unleashed
through the sharing of resources and industrial integration,"
said Tan.
Shandong Heavy, which makes construction and agricultural
machinery, is the ultimate parent of Hong Kong and
Shenzhen-listed diesel engine maker Weichai Power Co Ltd
.
The statement said Shandong Heavy would retain Ferretti's
key management team, headquarters and production bases in Italy.
Ferretti, which owns the Pershing, Riva and Ferretti Yachts
brands, last year signed a non-binding memorandum of
understanding with Shandong Heavy for a joint venture, with the
aim of developing a partnership to design and sell motor yachts
in greater China and other emerging markets.
The Chinese government has said it wants companies to
acquire top global brands as a short cut to improving their
reputations.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)