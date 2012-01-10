* Shandong Heavy to take 75 pct stake in Ferretti
* RBS, Strategic Value to take 12.5 pct stake each
* Ferretti to get 100 mln euro equity injection, 80 mln euro
loan
* Shandong plans to seek HK listing for Ferretti in 3-5
years
* China yacht demand seen surging
By Alison Leung
JINAN, China, Jan 10 Chinese machinery
maker Shandong Heavy Industry Group on Tuesday sealed a deal to
take a 75 percent stake in debt-laden Italian yachtmaker
Ferretti Group, the latest in a series of Chinese acquisitions
of European brands.
Beijing has said it wants companies to acquire top brands as
a shortcut to global success and more Chinese
companies are aiming to take advantage of Europe's financial
woes by picking up assets on the cheap.
Shandong Heavy's deal followed last month's $3.5 billion
acquisition of the Portuguese government's stake in utility EDP
SA by China Three Gorges Corp.
"The deal would help Ferretti better tap the 7
billion euro global yacht industry and meet growing Chinese
demand for luxury goods for the coming five to 10 years,"
Ferretti Group Chairman Norberto Ferretti said in a statement.
"China is one of the most rapidly developing countries for
the yachting sector and has great potential," the companies said
in a joint statement released at a signing ceremony in the
eastern Chinese city of Jinan.
Shandong Heavy Chairman Tan Xuguang said the company would
provide Ferretti with resources including new marketing channels
and capital support to expand more effectively into emerging
markets.
Shandong Heavy will seek a separate listing for Ferretti in
Hong Kong in three to five years, Tan said.
Under the deal, Ferretti's debt of 580 million euros would
be fully acquired, John Davison, global head of strategic
investment at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, one of
Ferretti's main creditors, told reporters.
The Italian company would also receive an equity injection
of 100 million euros and an 80 million euro loan, he said.
RBS and Strategic Value Partners, another creditor of
Ferretti, would each take a 12.5 percent stake in the yachtmaker
as part of the capital injection, Davison said.
Shandong Heavy will invest a total of 374 million euros,
including a 178 million euro equity investment and the provision
of 196 million euros in debt financing.
Through the acquisition, Ferretti's capital structure will
be fully restructured, with equity capital increased by 100
million euros and total debts reduced to around 100 million
euros.
Founded in 1968, Ferretti was saddled with 1.2 billion euros
of debt in 2007 after the company's leveraged buyout by Candover
Partners. The company defaulted on its debt in January 2009
during the economic downturn.
Lenders to Ferretti agreed in April 2009 to write down the
debt to 560 million euros in return for a 53 percent stake in
the company from Candover, which lost its investment in the
business.
OVERSEAS BUYS
"Synergy between the group and Ferretti can be unleashed
through the sharing of resources and industrial integration,"
said Shandong Heavy's Tan.
Shandong Heavy, which makes construction machinery, power
systems, commercial vehicles and auto parts, is the ultimate
parent of Hong Kong and Shenzhen-listed diesel engine maker
Weichai Power Co Ltd . Shandong Heavy had
operating income of 107.6 billion yuan in 2010.
The companies' statement said Shandong Heavy would retain
Ferretti's key management team, headquarters and production
bases in Italy.
The trend of Chinese companies' overseas acquisitions is
also evidenced by automaker Geely's acquisition of Ford Motor
Co's Volvo car unit in 2010 -- and traceable back to 2004
when Lenovo Group Ltd bought the personal computer
business of International Business Machines Corp.
Bank of China Ltd was among the
lenders eyeing parts of RBS, as the process began to trim the
investment banking arm of the government-owned British bank,
sources told Reuters last week.
Ferretti, which owns the Pershing, Riva and Ferretti Yachts
brands, last year signed a non-binding memorandum of
understanding with Shandong Heavy for a joint venture to design
and sell motor yachts in greater China and other emerging
markets.
Ferretti ranked the first in the 2011 Global Order Book, the
benchmark annual report on the global nautical industry by
specialised magazine ShowBoat International.
The global yacht market has been in decline since the
financial crisis in 2008, leading to an industry
consolidation, while China's yacht imports increased threefold
from 2009 to 2010, according to the joint statement.
Simpson Marine, an international yacht brokerage based in
Hong Kong, said it had so far not seen a slowdown in Chinese
demand for yachts.
"The opening of new marinas, yachting facilities and
yachting events in China, especially on the Southern Coast, is
actually fuelling demand for yachts," said Olivier Burlot,
Simpson Marine's group managing director.
