HONG KONG, April 1 Shares of Shandong Molong
Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd slid 6 percent in resumed
trade on Tuesday after it reported a full-year loss for 2013.
Late on Monday, Shandong Molong reported a full-year net
loss of 175.7 million yuan ($28.26 million), compared with a
profit of 134.3 milllion yuan a year earlier. It postponed the
release of its earnings on Monday and suspended its shares
pending the release.
Shandong Molong's stock fell as much as 6 percent to
HK$1.91, lagging a 0.6 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng
Index.
Petrochina , China's largest oil and
gas producer, and state-run oil group China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) are the
company's main customers, accounting for more than a quarter of
revenues.
($1 = 6.2180 Chinese Yuan)
