JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 South Africa's Shanduka
Group hopes to conclude a deal before the end of the year which
would increase its stake in a coal venture with global trader
Glencore to a controlling one, the Business Day
newspaper reported on Friday.
Shanduka Coal, currently 70 percent owned by Glencore, has a
run of mine production of 9 million tonnes.
"For our growth, we are not necessarily looking at new
acquisitions. At our existing investments, we are looking for
significant shareholdings or controlling equity stakes, getting
deeper into those businesses we are already in," Chief Executive
Phuti Malabie was quoted by the paper as saying.
Malabi also told the paper there were no immediate plans to
list the group or any parts of its businesses.
Shanduka said earlier this week that it may invest 1.1
billion rand for control and management of Lonmin's
Limpopo division.
Together with Glencore, Shanduka has also expressed interest
to bid for Optimum Coal , South Africa's sixth-largest
producer.
Shanduka is an investment group run by prominent
politician-turned-businessman Cyril Ramaphosa.
Shanduka Coal, through its subsidiaries, owns the Graspan,
Townlands, Bankfontein, Leeuwfontein and Lakeside mines in South
Africa. Its coal is sold both to the domestic market and
exported through the Richards Bay Coal Terminal.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)