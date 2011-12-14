JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 South Africa's Shanduka Group said on Wednesday it had gained majority control of a coal venture it operates with global commodity trader Glencore to have a bigger say in the running of its coal assets.

Shanduka, an unlisted investment holding company chaired by politician-turned-businessman Cyril Ramaphosa, increased its stake in Shanduka Coal to 50.01 percent from 30 percent.

Shanduka and Glencore will share operational control of the joint venture.

"The decision to increase our shareholding in Shanduka Coal is in line with our strategy of expanding our investment in the coal sector and becoming more operationally involved," Chief Executive Phuti Malabie said in a statement.

The group will pay 370 million rand ($44.7 million) and use some of its other coal assets, including a 30 percent stake in Kangra Coal, to fund the deal.

The group also plans to spend 200 million rand to develop future coal projects over the next five years.

Shanduka Coal's operating mines include the Graspan, Middelburg Townlands and Springlake collieries in South Africa.

The coal joint venture currently produces around 7 million tonnes of saleable coal per year, which is sold domestically to power utility Eskom and exported to international markets.

"Despite current global uncertainties, the outlook for coal remains robust. Our continued investment in the South African mining industry is indicative of the value we see in its prospects," Malabie said.

The deal is still subject to approvals by the competition authority and the department of mineral resources. ($1 = 8.2823 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)