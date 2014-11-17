Nov 17 Gansu Shangfeng Cement Co Ltd

* Says its Zhejiang unit to set up a JV with Zeth International in Kyrgyzstan with registered capital of 200 million yuan (32.66 million US dollar)

* Says jv to build a cement clinker production line and related projects, total investment about $114.4 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u0yzRW

