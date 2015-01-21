UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 Shanghai Bailian Group Inc Co
* Says board agrees to issue up to 3 billion yuan ($482.94 million) commercial paper
* Says plans to sell 90 percent stake in building materials firm for 449.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ulF6rZ; bit.ly/1CfSXXp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2119 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.