SHANGHAI Nov 8 Shanghai is expected to issue 7.1 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in 3-year and 5-year bonds as early as November 15, and the city has chosen its lead underwriters for the issue, the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday citing traders.

Shanghai is expected to be the first of the four localities allowed by the Chinese government to issue bonds within a central government quota. The others are Shenzhen as well as Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces.

The lead underwriters for the Shanghai bond offering are Bank of Communications , Bank of Shanghai and another government bank, the paper reported quoting an unnamed trader.

Guangdong province is expected to issue 7.3 billion yuan in 3-year and 5-year bonds to be issued by the end of November, the paper said, citing sources.

The launch of these government bonds marks a step towards making provincial governments responsible for their own finances amid growing concerns about the heavy debts they had chalked up through backdoor credit markets.

Beijing has considered allowing local governments to issue municipal bonds for years but reforms have been delayed due to barriers including murky local budgets and bad financial track records, recently further blemished by problems with local government investment vehicles (LGFVs). ($1 = 6.351 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)