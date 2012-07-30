July 30 Shanghai's B-share index fell 6.6 percent on Monday to its lowest in more than two years as concerns over more stringent listing rules spooked investors.

The index is down 11 percent since last Thursday's close.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on its website that it was proposing to speed up and simplify delisting rules with an aim to deter speculators in China's only stock market directly accessible to foreign investors, and was asking for feedback from the public on the planned adjustments. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)