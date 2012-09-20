SHANGHAI, Sept 20 The Shanghai Futures Exchange will temporarily raise trading margins for all its futures contracts from Sept. 28 in a bid to control price volatility ahead of the mid-Autumn and Chinese National Day holidays.

Margins for the Shanghai aluminium contract will be raised by 5 percentage points to 11 percent, with its daily movement limit raised to 6 percent from 4 percent.

Margins for copper, lead and zinc contracts will be raised by 4 percentage points to 12 percent, with their daily movement limits raised to 7 percent from 6 percent.

The exchange will be closed for trading from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7. If there are no breaches in daily movement limits on Oct. 8, margins and daily limits will return to pre-holiday levels. (Reporting by Ruby Lian; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (+86 21 61041775; Reuters Messaging: carrie.ho.reuters.com@reuters.net)