June 3 Shanghai New Culture Media Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire two advertising firms for 1.5 billion yuan ($240.10 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on June 4

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/bew79v; link.reuters.com/cew79v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2473 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)