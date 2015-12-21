BRIEF-Elliott Associates and affiliates reports 8.6 pct stake Roadrunner Transportation Systems
* Elliott Associates and affiliates reports combined economic exposure in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc of about 8.6% - SEC filing
Dec 21 Shanghai Dingli Technology Development :
* Says it has completed the issuance of 20 million A shares at 5.05 yuan per share via private placement to Shanghai-based investment center and four individuals
* Says the company raised 170 million yuan in total through the private placement
Source text in Chinese: urll.cc/f5koq
Source text in Chinese: urll.cc/f5koq
* Innoviva Inc says urges shareholders to vote in favor of current board of directors