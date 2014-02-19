Feb 19 Shanghai DZH Ltd

* Says plans to invest HK$60 million ($9.9 million) to set up an investment holding company in Hong Kong

* Says to buy 60 percent stake of a precious metals trading company in Wuxi city for 144 million yuan

