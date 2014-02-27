Feb 27 Shanghai DZH Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit at 11.7 million yuan ($1.91 million) versus net loss of 267 million yuan previous year

* Says to increase user base, develop big data in 2014, though key risks include changes in securities market, competition

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fez27v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1248 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)