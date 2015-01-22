Jan 22 Shanghai DZH Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Xiangcai Securities for 8.5 billion yuan ($1.37 billion) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 2.7 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 23

