May 24 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd:

* Says it issued 500 million yuan worth of 2016 first tranche of super short-term debentures with a par value of 100 yuan per share

* Says term of 180 days and coupon rate of 2.98 percent

* Says the maturity date is Nov. 16

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xukdPoyC

