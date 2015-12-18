Dec 18 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical :

* Says Shanghai-based wholly-owned subsidiary to set up a joint venture in Qingdao, with Qingdao-based industrial investment company

* Says the joint venture will be engaged in investment operation and management business, with a registration capital of 400 million yuan

* Says two investors will each invest 200 million yuan in the joint venture to hold an equal 50 pct stake

Source text in Chinese: urll.cc/mi9v8

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)