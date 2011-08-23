* SGE lifts trading margins for gold forwards to 12 pct

* Daily trading limits lifted to 9 pct, from 7 pct

* SGE says monitoring silver, may act to limit volatility (Adds details, background)

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 The Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) said on Tuesday that it will raise trading margins on three gold spot-deferred contracts to 12 percent from 11 percent from Aug. 26 to limit trading risks following recent wild price swings.

It would also widen daily trading limits for those contracts to 9 percent, up from 7 percent, the SGE said on its website. The contracts to be affected include Au(T+D) , Au(T+N1) and Au(T+N2) .

The SGE said it was closely eyeing silver contract price movements and would consider raising trading margins, transaction fees or costs of rolling over forward contracts should volatility persist.

This is the second time the SGE has raised collateral requirements on gold forward contracts this year -- both times took place in August -- as international gold prices hit a series of news highs over the past few weeks, boosted by a flight to safety on worries over stalling U.S. recovery and crippling sovereign debt in the euro zone.

The SGE's move also comes just two weeks after CME Group Inc upped margins on its gold futures by a whopping 22 percent on Aug. 11 -- the biggest rise since Feb 2010, reflecting growing concern among exchanges around the world that the metal's bull-run could be spurring traders to take excessive risks.

Spot gold soared to an all-time high above $1,910 on Tuesday, on course for its biggest monthly rise in 29 years, as persistent worries about global economic growth burnished bullion's safe-haven appeal.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

For a technical outlook on gold:

link.reuters.com/waw33s

For inflation-adjusted gold price:

r.reuters.com/pun62s

Reuters Insider: Options traders bullish on gold, miners

Reuters Insider: New gold standard would mean deflation

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

TRADING VOLUMES JUMP

Trading volumes on the SGE's most popular Au (T+D) contract surged this month, with a daily average 32,627 trades, nearly double July's daily average of 16,376.

With seven more trading days left, monthly volumes on the Au(T=D) contract for August also looks set to strike a new record, beating the high of 563,188 trades in December 2009. The contract has recorded 522,280 trades so far this month.

Margins are deposits buyers and sellers have to put down as collateral with an exchange to cover the risk of default. An increase in margin requirements would make it more expensive for speculators and other traders to play in the market.

The SGE offers a total of 12 spot and forward contracts for various precious metals, including gold, silver and platinum.

A spot-deferred contract is a forward contract that gives a seller the right to roll the contract forward rather than make delivery on a specific date. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Chris Lewis)