BRIEF-Pharmadax signs license contract with Wockhardt
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product
May 18 Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd:
* Says it shareholder, Navigation Five Limited sold 5 percent stake in the company on May 17
* Navigation Five's stake in the co was decreased to 3.2188 percent stake down from 8.2188 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3nREUY
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international doctors and seriously ill patients from an executive order that suspends travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
* Says it began JKB-122 Phase 2 clinical study on Autoimmune Hepatitis, an orphan disease, in late January and the study is expected to last for 16 weeks