SHANGHAI Jan 16 There is no timeline for
the launch of Shanghai's international board, the city's mayor
Han Zheng said on Monday, adding that current investment
sentiment would make it unsuitable for such a move in the near
term.
"Timing is very critical to the introduction of the
international board," Han Zheng told a news conference held in
China's commercial hub. "In my opinion, at the moment, this is
not a good timing. So there is no clear timetable for the
international board at the moment."
The Shanghai Stock Exchange, China's main stock
market index, shed 22 percent last year as Beijing's year-long
monetary tightening policy put a squeeze on companies' operating
cash flow and hurt domestic demand.
The mayor added that the national over-the-counter trading
centre for unlisted companies had already been set up in
Shanghai.
"This is China's effort to build a multi-layer capital
system. Relevant departments are working under the China
Securities Regulatory Commission's guidance, and transactions
will be allowed in the market in the near future."
Shanghai is hoping to turn itself into a financial hub by
2020 by luring foreign banks and private equity firms to set up
offices on its shores.
The city is planning an international board on its stock
exchange to allow foreign firms to list on the mainland.
Coca-Cola Co, HSBC, Standard Chartered
and Unilever have expressed interest in listing on the
board once it is launched.
The launch of the board was originally planned for 2010, but
suffered delays due to what analysts said could be officials'
failure to reach an agreement over details such as how to deal
with foreign exchange flows linked to the listings.
