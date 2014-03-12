UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 12 Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 28.8 percent y/y at 800.2 million yuan ($130.32 million)
* Says expects 2014 net profit to increase by double digits due to strong demand for consumer products
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cyq57v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1402 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources